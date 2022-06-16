Emirati Police Bust an Over $36 Million Drugs Ring

Sharjah Police's Anti Narcotics Department has seized Dh135 million ($36,753M) worth of drugs from 2021 until May 2022.

According to the annual police report, officials have also handled 201 drug trafficking and promotion cases in the same period.

Police seized 822 kilograms of crystal, 94 kilograms of hashish, 251 kilograms of heroin, and over three million drug tablets.

Sharjah Police organised 81 anti-drug awareness events, 58.8% more than the previous year, which contributed to an increase in the number of beneficiaries by 37.8%.

