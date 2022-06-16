  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Emirati Police Bust an Over $36 Million Drugs Ring

Emirati Police Bust an Over $36 Million Drugs Ring

Published June 16th, 2022 - 09:16 GMT
Worth of Drugs
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Officials also handled 201 cases of trafficking, promotion

Sharjah Police's Anti Narcotics Department has seized Dh135 million ($36,753M) worth of drugs from 2021 until May 2022.

Also ReadYouTube Kids Controversy: Drugs and Firearm Culture Under QuestionYouTube Kids Controversy: Drugs and Firearm Culture Under Question

According to the annual police report, officials have also handled 201 drug trafficking and promotion cases in the same period.

Police seized 822 kilograms of crystal, 94 kilograms of hashish, 251 kilograms of heroin, and over three million drug tablets.

Sharjah Police organised 81 anti-drug awareness events, 58.8% more than the previous year, which contributed to an increase in the number of beneficiaries by 37.8%.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:DrugsUAEDubaiPolice

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...