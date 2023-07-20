Video: Engineer tests Zamzam water under microscope

ALBAWABA Turkish genetic engineer Dilara Sarı succeeded in shedding light on the benefits of Zamzam water as the purest and holiest water on Earth through a scientific experiment that caught the attention of social media users worldwide.

Sari, who examined Zamzam water under the microscope, said, "I evaporated Zamzam water, and as a result, I obtained these marvelous crystals. Zamzam water is very rich in minerals, particularly containing magnesium, calcium, sodium, and potassium."

Engineer Dilara shared a video of the scientific experiment on Zamzam water under the microscope on her official Instagram account, where hundreds of thousands of followers follow her.

She added, "In fact, there are 10 times more minerals in Zamzam water compared to mineral water. It has benefits for both the skin and the organs of the body. I was very surprised by what I saw; it's unbelievable."

What is a story of Zamzam water?

Zamzam water holds a special place in the hearts of Muslims around the world. Located within the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, it is considered one of the holiest and most revered sources of water.

The origin of Zamzam water can be traced back to the miraculous intervention of the angel Jibril (Gabriel).

The story narrates how the wife of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), Hajar (Hagar), was left in the barren desert of Mecca with their infant son, Isma'il (Ishmael), at the command of Allah.

Struggling to find water for her thirsty child, Hajar ran between the two hills of Safa and Marwah seven times, seeking divine assistance.

Allah answered her prayers, and the angel Jibril struck the ground with his wing, causing a spring of water to gush forth.

This blessed water became known as Zamzam, which means "stop flowing" in Arabic, as the water did not cease to flow since its miraculous inception.