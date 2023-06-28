How Muslims celebrate on Eid al-Adha?

ALBAWABA Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important religious holidays for Muslims around the world. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

As Eid al-Adha approaches, Muslims engage in various preparations both spiritually and materially.

On the morning of Eid al-Adha, Muslims gather at mosques or designated outdoor prayer grounds for a special congregational prayer known as the Eid prayer.

After the Eid prayer, Muslims exchange warm greetings by saying "Eid Mubarak," which translates to "Blessed Eid."

A significant aspect of Eid al-Adha is the commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son. While the act of sacrificing an animal, such as a sheep, goat, or cow, is performed by Muslims who can afford it, the essence lies in understanding the underlying principles of sacrifice, faith, and obedience.

Eid al-Adha is a time for Muslims to come together with family and loved ones. Relatives and friends gather to share festive meals, which often include traditional dishes and delicacies.

Another common tradition during Eid al-Adha is the exchange of gifts. Muslims, especially children, receive presents as a symbol of joy and celebration.

Additionally, families take the time to thank God for His blessings and express gratitude for the opportunity to observe this sacred occasion.