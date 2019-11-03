Enjoy Watching Movie Under Stars From Comfort of Your Own Car in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi residents will be able to enjoy watching a movie under the stars from the comfort of their own car. Thanks to Abu Dhabi Moments' latest drive-in cinema located on Hudayriyat Island.

The event, which is taking place from November 7-8, 2019, is part of the Abu Dhabi Accelerated Development Programme 'Ghadan 21' and offers the Abu Dhabi community a one-of-a-kind experience with a pop-up 'Drive-in Cinema'.

Abu Dhabi Moments, an initiative by the Department of Community Development, aims to promote inclusion and build a strong sense of community through a range of activities and community events, bringing individuals and families together to create unforgettable experiences that celebrate all members of the society across five Abu Dhabi districts.





Movie lovers are in for a treat at the Drive-in Cinema. They can take a trip down memory lane, explore their inner Joker under the Abu Dhabi night sky, teleport themselves to the roaring 20s, and journey to a distant galaxy on a mission to save humanity!

Families and friends will be able to watch top rated blockbuster movies at the free to attend, outdoor event with two screening times at 8pm and 11pm on both 7 and 8 November. The distinctive experience allows guests to order traditional cinema snacks straight to their own car, with waiters on hand for a smooth movie experience with minimal disruption.

There will also be a comfortable and plush lounge viewing area for those without a car, as well as an extensive food truck village to ensure nobody goes hungry. State-of-the-art sound and visuals will amplify the experience throughout, and visitors will have the option for blankets and pillows, to add that extra level of comfort.

This article has been adapted from its original source.