In Upper Egypt’s Qena governorate lies a small village called Jarajus that is known for ceramic crafts. The story of the village dates back to 1952 when the late renowned architect Hassan Fathi established the village and its Ceramic Centre.

On 11 December, young ceramists from Jarajus village exhibited their masterpieces in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, in downtown Cairo.



The exhibition showcased the cultural heritage of their village, and its famous ceramic artworks and carpets.

The ceramic artworks also reflected the role of women in development and the manifestations of joy, harvest, and the joy of life.

The fame of the village went beyond borders, and the King of Sweden came to visit it.

The masterpieces astonished Terentiev, who stressed his desire to return to the exhibition for a personal visit.

Vatican Ambassador Tefenn expressed his happiness at his invitation to open this exhibition that reflects the depth of Egyptian civilisation.

Adviser Sheveliova expressed her admiration for the beauty of ceramic wares and handmade carpets.

