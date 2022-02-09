  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Experience Movies' Adventures Inside a UAE Museum

Experience Movies' Adventures Inside a UAE Museum

Published February 9th, 2022 - 11:03 GMT
Dubai's Museum of the Future
Museum of the Future. (Instagram)

The long-awaited Museum of the Future in Dubai finally has an opening date, with the new structure slated to open its doors to the public on Feb. 22.

Also ReadBreathtaking Museum of the Future to Open SoonBreathtaking Museum of the Future to Open Soon

It will offer exhibitions, themed attractions and immersive theater.


Each floor will be like an immersive film set from the future, while the building itself is both futuristic and symbolic. It is circular, representing humanity, and is covered in Arabic calligraphy. 

The facade is filled with quotes and poetry from the UAE vice president, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and designed in the calligraphy of Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej.

 

The museum aims to provide a space of progress and highlight that the future is fundamentally hopeful. 

All the exhibitions will showcase current problems as material for a better world.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:DubaiUAEMuseum of the FutureMuseum

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...