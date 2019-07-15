Explore Divergent Art Takes in 'Second Hand' Exhibit in Dubai

The Dubai-based Jameel Arts Centre has unveiled a new program this summer, including a diverse exhibition titled “Second Hand,” which is set to run until Nov. 23.

The exhibition explores divergent takes on materiality and features works by 18 artists and collectives from the Art Jameel Collection. It includes commissions, performances, workshops, talks and film screenings.

The 18 local, regional and international artists and collectives involved in “Second Hand” employ traditional and non-traditional approaches to creating thought-provoking art work, from man-made to machine made pieces that often incorporate everyday, humdrum items.

“Through divergent modes of expression — sculpture, installation, assemblage, drawing, photography, painting and performance — together the artworks in ‘Second Hand’ highlight a broad approach to object-based practices that challenge the way we perceive material and our understanding of what the material represents,” the exhibition space said in a released statement.





Drawn primarily from the Art Jameel Collection, “Second Hand” includes works by Adel Abdessemed, Haig Aivazian, Abbas Akhavan, Diana Al-Hadid, Doa Aly, Fayçal Baghriche, Walead Beshty, Vikram Divecha, Jason Dodge, Zahrah Al-Ghamdi, Bita Ghezelayagh, Mohammed Kazem, Azade Köker, Cinthia Marcelle, Keita Miyazaki, Slavs and Tatars, Moffat Takadiwa and Mario García Torres.

The exhibition’s title references Zimbabwean artist Moffat Takadiwa’s “Second Hand Information” (2014), created from repurposed computer keys and alluding to how, as information is passed on from one person to the next, the meaning of material changes over time.

Several of the featured artworks feature material that has been repurposed, transformed or reworked, reflecting how different environments can change the meaning and purpose of certain materials.

Other pieces in the show explore how objects and artworks are made — creating art out of the process itself.

Haig Aivazian painstakingly draws realistic marble tiles with graphite, while a meticulously crafted, site-specific commission by Zahrah Al-Ghamdi sees leather forms spill out across the gallery and into the adjacent courtyard.

Meanwhile, artists such as Mohammed Kazem, Slavs and Tatars and Vikram Divecha consider the relationship between time and production, through mapping and the use of audio elements.

“Second Hand” is accompanied by a limited-edition catalogue designed by Kemistry, as well as a series of public programs, featuring site-specific commissions, performances, workshops, talks and film screenings.

This article has been adapted from its original source.