Fake or Real! Jordanians Anger by Child Abuse Video

A fabricated video circulated on social media platforms on Tuesday that featured a child alleging mistreatment by her stepmother sparked outrage amongst Jordanians and prompted an investigation by the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

In the video, the young girl, who claims to be three-year-old, said that she is being mistreated by her stepmother and was staying near the graveyard where her recently deceased mother was buried.

القبض على والد طفلة قام بتصويرها بصورة محزنة ومفبركة لحصد مشاهدات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي

ليس هناك كلمات تصف ألوضاعه والإنحطاط التي قد يصل إليها الإنسان على حساب مشاعر طفله

لايكفي القبض على الاب ومعاقبته بل ايضا فحص قدراته العقليه#الاردن_مش_بخير pic.twitter.com/JscxvUHuAO — Maya rahhal (@Maya_rahhal77) October 11, 2022

“My stepmom abuses me and my father is at work,” the child said.

The young girl also claimed that her stepmother kicked her out of the house and that her father didn’t believe her when she informed him of the abuse.

The person who filmed the video, presented as a random passerby, was seen giving the child JD1. However, the individual turned out to be the child’s father, according to the results of the PSD investigation.

The girl was tearful throughout the video, prompting social media users to come to the conclusion that she was “forced” to perform.

The PSD investigated the circumstances surrounding the video to determine the identity of the child, as well as the location where the video was filmed, according to a PSD statement.

“Through investigations and information gathering, the identity of the child and the place of filming were determined,” the PSD spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that investigations were launched to verify the video’s authenticity and to take all the necessary measures to ensure the protection and safety of the child.

The PSD spokesperson confirmed that the girl’s father was arrested after officers found the child in good health. Further, directorate personnel found the mother of the child still alive, said the spokesperson.

The child’s father admitted to filming the child in a fabricated, highly emotional context to maximise the number of views the video received on social media.

The PSD added that the Family Protection and Juvenile Department investigated the case, and referred the father to the judiciary. The department also conducted a social welfare check on the child to confirm her safety, and to ensure that this type of incident will not be repeated in the future.

Meanwhile, social media users were disturbed by the video, and expressed their anger online.

“This is exactly why we need the child rights law to be effective in Jordan,” Jordanian Ayah Kilani posted on Instagram.

“Such events have a permanent effect on children’s emotional well-being,” Facebook user Abu Faris posted on their page.

“Having children learn how to deceive will impact society in the future,” Abu Faris added.

Article (389) of Penal Code No. (10) of 2022 states that: “A penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than three months… shall be inflicted on whoever gives or asks for charity from people on the pretext of exposing him to wounds or infirmity, or fabricating them… where he was wandering or sitting in a public place.” The law also has provisions for minors partaking in such activities, stating that those “found driving a minor under 16 years of age to beg and collecting alms, or encouraging him to do so…” are also subject to legal ramifications.