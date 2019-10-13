  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Falcons, Hunting Show Attracts 70,000 Visitors in Saudi Arabia

Falcons, Hunting Show Attracts 70,000 Visitors in Saudi Arabia

Published October 13th, 2019 - 11:57 GMT
Arabic man from Saudi Arabia wears traditional clothes and holding trained falcon. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Arabic man from Saudi Arabia wears traditional clothes and holding trained falcon. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)

More than 70,000 people flocked to the opening of the Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2019, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The exhibition is organized by the Falcon Club and held at the Riyadh Front.

People headed to the venue from the early hours to attend the launch.

Visitors can tour 30 sections that display various hunting and camping gear.

Numerous family activities and cultural events are also being organized at the exhibition.

The exhibition, which runs until Tuesday, is open to visitors daily from noon until midnight.
 


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...