Falcons, Hunting Show Attracts 70,000 Visitors in Saudi Arabia

More than 70,000 people flocked to the opening of the Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2019, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The exhibition is organized by the Falcon Club and held at the Riyadh Front.

People headed to the venue from the early hours to attend the launch.

Visitors can tour 30 sections that display various hunting and camping gear.

Numerous family activities and cultural events are also being organized at the exhibition.

The exhibition, which runs until Tuesday, is open to visitors daily from noon until midnight.







This article has been adapted from its original source.