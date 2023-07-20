London landmark Trocadero to be turned into mosque

ALBAWABA - For some, the idea of changing a place they know well into a totally different one may cause controversy and confusion.

Malawian businessman and billionaire, Asif Aziz, 56, obtained the licenses in order to convert the London tourist attraction, "Trocadero", into an Islamic center and a mosque, where daily prayers will be held by Muslims.

Aziz purchased the Trocadero landmark for £220 million, which is around $284 million.

Trocadero history:

Trocadero originally was a restaurant, built in 1896. After around 60 years, it was closed in 1965, until 1984, when it was reopened as an exhibition and entertainment venue. The establishment evolved into a popular destination for video game enthusiasts with the addition of SegaWorld attractions that were added in 1996. However, due to downsizing and rebranding in 2011, it was eventually shut down and renamed "Funland." As of 2020, a portion of the building has been transformed into a hotel.

Trocadero is located in the heart of London, near the famous "Piccadilly" square, and close to the "Soho" area, which attracts millions of tourists annually.

I say the Trocadero should NOT be allowed to be converted into a MOSQUE!

Drop a ❤️ if you agree & RT & Follow Me! pic.twitter.com/BFEIQy6m5O Also Read London mayor lights Ramadan decorations July 20, 2023

The new mosque

Originally, Asif Aziz had wanted to build a mosque, which can fit 1000 worshipers, in 2020 but the plan was dropped after opposition from local residents. He settled for a smaller mosque that will have three floors and a capacity for 390 people, and is planning to name it "Piccadilly Prayer Space". Asif Aziz wants the mosque to serve tourists and Muslims working in the area, and it will be open from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday.

A spokesperson for the local council in Westminster confirmed, in an interview published in the Daily Mail, that an application submitted by the Aziz Foundation planning to change part of the London Trocadero into a mosque was approved by the council's planning committee in May 2023. A construction date hasn't been given.

Some might think the area of this new mosque isn't the most fitting for a mosque, but as Asif Aziz has had in plans since 2020, the chances are he doesn't hold that same opinion.