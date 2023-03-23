  1. Home
  3. London mayor lights Ramadan decorations

Sally Shakkour

Published March 23rd, 2023 - 10:28 GMT
London Mayor Sadiq Khan celebrates the beginning of Ramadan. (Twitter/ @SadiqKhan)

ALBAWABA - London mayor Sadiq Khan marked the start of the holy month of Ramadan by participating in lightening the decorations placed in central London.

For the first time ever, Ramadan decorations shined on one of the most popular streets in London.

Khan thanked all Muslims in London and said: "Not only for your enormous contribution to our city, but for showcasing London’s caring and compassionate values."

Using the words "Happy Ramadan," streets in central London were glowing along with other decorations including lanterns, stars and moons.

Nevertheless, the Royal Mint, which is the oldest company and official maker of coins in the United Kingdom, released a gold-minted bullion bar for Britain’s Muslim community that depicts the Kaaba.

This year, about 1.8 billion Muslims began their fasting in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.

