Fan sells house to buy tickets for Travis Scott’s concert

ALBAWABA - A Travis Scott enthusiast fan made an extraordinary and daring sacrifice after he sold his own house to chase his lifelong dream of attending the highly-anticipated "Utopia" concert in Egypt.

The story went viral after the young man shared a video on the TikTok app, announcing that he had indeed sold his house. Subsequently, he flew to Egypt to attend the concert.

The video has achieved approximately 3 million views since its posting, with thousands of comments questioning what happened to the young man when he learned about the concert's cancellation upon arriving in Cairo.

Fan allegedly sold his house to buy tickets for Travis Scott’s listening party at the pyramids of Egypt. That show is now canceled 🛕 pic.twitter.com/PkwD2VGqhU — 👨🏾‍💻💫 (@lowlifejoe_) July 26, 2023

Travis Scott, an acclaimed rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his energetic performances and chart-topping hits, announced a much-awaited concert in Egypt, which instantly created a buzz among his dedicated fan base. Tickets for the event were in high demand.

Travis Scott's concert caused a major uproar, following the controversy that arose when the concert was announced, leading the Musicians' Union to cancel the permit.

This came after allegations were made about the singer engaging in strange rituals on stage.

The union's decision was later reversed when the president clarified that the matter was ultimately conditioned on obtaining security approvals.

Travis Scott's Egypt concert has now officially been cancelled. Live Nation Middle East revealed the disappointing news to fans on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Officials said the cancellation was due to "complex production issues."