Travis Scott's first statement after canceling his concert in Egypt

ALBAWABA - Travis Scott's UTOPIA concert is not happening any more.

American rapper Travis Scott, 32, has shared a message to Egyptians after the controversy of the now-cancelled concert, UTOPIA, which was scheduled to be held on July 28 in Giza pyramids.

Travis was accused of practicing "strange rituals" during his concerts, leading the public to attack the rapper and cancelling his concert by The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professionals.

According to Egypt Independent, the Sicko Mode hitmaker has shared an official statement on his Twitter account responding to the accusations he'd received.

The statement reads:

"I am writing to you to address the blatant inaccurate reports that have apparently lead to permits being paused for my concert scheduled for July 28, 2023 at the Giza Pyramids. My understanding is that the Egyptians Musicians Syndicate took this action in response to bot generated fake information regarding my concerts and character.

Specifically, they referred to ‘strange rituals’ that ‘contradict the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.

There is not a single lyric I have written or recording I have made that advocates or endorses anything derogatory to any people, much less the Egyptian people. Nothing in my music lends itself to any kind of ‘strange ritual.

I am a great admirer of Egyptian culture and history. That is why I selected the iconic Pyramids of Giza to perform and preview my first album release in five years.

I am from Houston, Texas. I grew up in a family that respects people, loves God, respects Allah and attends church regularly.

Please don’t let the online spread of false information and hatred derail this event which will bring positive and international attention to Egypt, its economy and it’s amazing treasures."