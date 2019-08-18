Fans Outraged by Mulan Star Support of China Crackdown on Hong Kong

One of China's biggest actresses has sparked a outrage among Hong Kong protesters and calls to boycott her latest film after backing Beijing authority's attempts to crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

The actress set to star as the eponymous character in Disney's upcoming Mulan remake has tweeted a pro-police message to her 65million followers.

Chinese-American star Liu Yifei, 31, shared a political post on Weibo, a micro-blogging site similar to Twitter that's popular in China.

Her message which fans deemed to support police brutality in Hong Kong lead to #BoycottMulan to trend worldwide.

The city is bracing for another weekend of rallies with up to a million activists on the streets, calling on the public to withdraw as much money as possible from the banks to warn Beijing about the city's importance as a global financial hub.

Across the border in mainland China's Shenzhen, People's Liberation Army (PLA) units were seen rehearsing again today amid fears of military intervention from Beijing.

Liu Yifei shared a picture from the state's official paper, the People's Daily, that read 'I support Hong Kong's police, you can beat me up now'.

She added her own message reading 'What a shame for Hong Kong' and 'I also support Hong Kong police...'.

Ten weeks of protests have plunged the international finance hub into crisis with the communist mainland taking an increasingly hardline tone, including labelling the more violent protester actions 'terrorist-like'.

Chinese state media have put out images of military personnel and armoured personnel carriers across the border in Shenzhen, while the United States has warned Beijing against sending in troops, a move many analysts say would be a reputational and economic disaster for China.

The nationalistic Global Times newspaper said there would not be a repeat of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in which hundreds - or even thousands - are believed to have been killed, if Beijing moves to quash the protests.

'The incident in Hong Kong won't be a repeat of the June 4th political incident in 1989,' it said, insisting the country now had more sophisticated approaches.

It was a rare reference to the bloody events, which are taboo in China.

Hong Kong's protests were sparked by opposition to a plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, but have since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city.

Millions of people have hit the streets while clashes have broken out between police and small groups of hardcore protesters for 10 consecutive weekends.

For most of that time, US President Donald Trump has taken a hands-off approach to the unrest but began speaking up this week, suggesting any potential trade deal with Beijing could be upended by a violent response from the mainland.

Speaking on Thursday, Trump urged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to meet protesters and solve the crisis 'humanely'.

Twitter users have called out Yifei for hypocrisy, citing that she lives in the US, and is a naturalised American citizen.

Others pointed out irony that she is playing the titular character in Mulan, a powerful warrior who fights imperial overlords.

One wrote: 'That highly anticipated film with such a power cast and the one's playing Mulan f**ked it all up by supporting police brutality in Hong Kong. So disappointing, Disney must be fuming rn. #BoycottMulan

Another added: '#BoycottMulan because while these people in HK are fighting for their rights while being brutalized by their own police, Liu Yifei is sitting her happy a** down in the US enjoying the rights those people don't have while supporting the police brutality from afar.

A third commented: 'Disney's Mulan actress, Liu Yifei, supports police brutality and oppression in Hong Kong. Liu is a naturalized American citizen. it must be nice. meanwhile she p***es on people fighting for democracy.

However, some Twitter users came to her defense, saying that she may be in danger if she doesn't comply.

It comes as the British CEO of Cathay Pacific Rupert Hogg has resigned just days after the Hong Kong airline was censured by Beijing because some staff had supported pro-democracy protests in the city.

The move will send fresh shockwaves through Hong Kong amid speculation that he has been forced out by Beijing, which is fighting to contain the widespread protests against its authority.

The airline said he was leaving his $1.2 million-a-year post because his staff's support for the demonstrations 'called into question' the company's commitment to safety and security.

Some Cathay Pacific staff, including pilots, participated in protests earlier this week which shut down Hong Kong's airport until Chinese police forcibly reopened it.

The airline, which is 30 per cent owned by Air China, was caught between Beijing and pro-democracy groups in the Asian financial hub.

Hogg is the highest-profile corporate casualty of official Chinese pressure on foreign and Hong Kong companies to support the ruling Communist Party's position against the protesters.

'I'm proud of being Chinese': Hong Kong Kung Fu star Jackie Chan expresses his undivided loyalty to Beijing after being asked about the ongoing unrest in his hometown

The 65-year-old said he was heartbroken and worried about his hometown



He said wherever he travelled to, he was always proud of being Chinese



'I truly hope peace can return to Hong Kong as quickly as possible,' he added



The actor made the remarks to China's state broadcaster in an interview



Hong Kong Kung Fu star Jackie Chan has expressed his loyalty to the Communist Party

after being asked about the ongoing unrest that has left his hometown in chaos.





One of the most famous celebrities from the Asian financial hub, the 65-year-old celebrity said he was proud of being Chinese and that he loved his motherland.

He also said that the 'recent events in Hong Kong' broke his heart. He urged the public to join him in safeguarding the Chinese sovereignty.

Company chairman John Slosar said: 'This is regrettable as we have always made safety and security our highest priority.

'We therefore think it is time to put a new management team in place who can reset confidence and lead the airline to new heights.'

The martial arts expert, known for his pro-Beijing stance, broke silence on the pro-democracy protests during an interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV.

Chan stressed that he supported a patriotic campaign run by CCTV which prompted Chinese citizens to love their national flag.

The actor said he immediately shared CCTV's social media post about the campaign once he saw it.

The initiative, called 'the Five-starred Red Flag has 1.4 billion guards', was launched after ­a number of protesters threw the Chinese flag into Victoria Harbour during a rally on August 3.

Both the Hong Kong and ­Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) and the central government's liaison office in the city strongly condemned the demonstrators' behaviour.

Leung Chun-ying, former leader of the city and the Vice Chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said he would offer one million Hong Kong dollars (£105,000) to whomever that could provide leads to help police catch the suspects.

Explaining why he felt so strongly about the cause, Chan said: 'On one hand, [I] needed to express my most basic patriotism as a Hong Kong and Chinese citizen. I am one of the flag guards.

'On the other hand, I hoped to express our collective voice through participating in such a campaign.'

The star continued: 'I have been to a lot of countries in recent years and our country is developing quickly. Wherever I went, I felt proud of being Chinese.'

He concluded: 'Hong Kong is my birthplace and my hometown. China is my home country.

'I love my country. I love my hometown. I truly hope peace can return to Hong Kong as quickly as possible.'

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests over the past months against a now-suspended bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to stand trial in Communist Party-controlled courts in mainland China.

The mass display of opposition to the bill has morphed into a wider pro-democracy movement that has thrown down the most significant challenge to Beijing's authority since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The protesters have continued to urge the government to respond to their five demands, including a complete withdrawal of the extradition bill, an independent enquiry into alleged police violence and universal suffrage.

Flights at the city's airport have been disrupted for two days in a row after activists staged demonstrations at the terminal building.

Protesters clashed with police at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday evening after flights were disrupted for a second day, plunging the former British colony deeper into turmoil.

Officers armed with pepper spray and swinging batons confronted the protesters who used luggage carts to barricade entrances to the airport terminal.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged Hong Kong to exercise restraint and investigate evidence of its forces firing tear gas at protesters in ways banned under international law.

The city leader Carrier Lam reiterated her support for the police Tuesday and said they had had to make on-the-spot decisions under difficult circumstances, using 'the lowest level of force'.

Beijing has also made ominous declarations, branding the anti-extradition bill's activists, in their 10th week of protests, 'mobsters' and likened them to terrorism.

