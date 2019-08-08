Fans Cross Abbey Road to Mark The 50th Anniversary of The Beatles Photo on 1969 Cover Album

Fans will cross Abbey Road on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of the famous photo of The Beatles on the 1969 album cover of the same name.

“Abbey Road” was the group’s final album together. The photo, which was taken by Scottish photographer Iain Macmillan, featured the four members – Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr –walking across a pedestrian crossing outside their recording studio in North London.





Also on Thursday, London Walks will give fans a chance to visit some of the studios The Beatles recorded at. The walking tour will be led by The Beatles tribute group Fab Gear, who will be wearing the same outfits the band wore 50 years ago.

You can watch the crosswalk on the Earth Cam.

