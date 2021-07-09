Farmer Goes Viral on TikTok for Speaking to His Birds

  1. Home
Published July 9th, 2021 - 05:52 GMT
Spanish farmer sings to his birds
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Juan Maria Rodriguez Parrilla, 26, shot the video while working in Huesca, Spain

This is hilarious moment a young farmer 'talks' with his flock of turkeys in Spain. 

Juan Maria Rodriguez Parrilla, 26, works with sheep and turkeys in Villanueva de las Cruces, in the south-west of the country. 

His TikTok videos showing him mimicking hundreds of turkeys in the shed behind him have attracted as many as nine million views.

The clip shows him pulling a face as the birds reply in a chorus of clucks, gobbles and babbling before Juan launches into a football chant.

He starts serenading his turkeys with one of the La Liga side Real Betis' most popular songs.

He then yells 'louder, louder!' and the birds respond with a deafening chorus. 

By the end of the footage, he again 'talks' to his turkeys with cries of 'Hala (Go) Madrid', after the Real Madrid football club.

Juan shared the video to his social media page with the caption: 'HAPPY THURSDAY'.

On his TikTok account, which has 80,000 followers, he describes himself as a 'lover of the countryside, nature and animals.'

Discussing the viral clip that has been viewed across the world almost 9 million times, Juan said, 'The truth is I really enjoy my work with the turkeys.' 

And it's clear that his fans love his work too.

TikTok user Saniya wrote: 'My kind of job!'

Another person said: 'This man has become the chief of turkeys.' 


Estefania Alcaide commented: 'It looks like a rock concert when they repeat what the singer yells.'

Turkeys make a wide variety of different sounds, with their vocal range spanning from 'yelps' and 'purrs'. 

Only male turkeys during season have the ability to make the 'gobble' sound, meaning males are nicknamed 'gobblers', while females are referred to as 'hens'.  

This article has been adapted from its original source.

