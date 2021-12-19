Farmers Mistake Leopard Cubs For Kittens

Indian wildlife officials revealed a man who rescued what he thought were a pair of abandoned kittens on his property brought them inside his home and only later discovered they were leopard cubs.

Forest Department officials in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district said Kiran Giri, a farmer from Bajrikheda Village, discovered the baby felines in his field and brought them inside because he thought they were abandoned kittens suffering from the recent cold weather.

A farmer in Indian state of Madhya Pradesh was in for a huge shock when he rescued some leopard cubs while assuming them to be ‘kittens’https://t.co/wqMovYxHGR — WION (@WIONews) December 17, 2021

Giri told officials the felines started to recover from the cold after three days inside his house, and he grew suspicious when they appeared to be growling instead of meowing.

The farmer showed the animals to neighbors, who confirmed they were growling and suspected they actually were leopard cubs.

Giri notified local police, who in turn contacted the contacted the Forest Department. The department took custody of the felines and confirmed they were leopard cubs, a male and a female.

The cubs were taken to the Van Vihar rescue center.

