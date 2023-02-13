Fighting drugs in earnest

ALBAWABA - Authorities in the Middle East region continue to battle drug traffickers to stamp out narcotics.

Jordan has been at the forefront of fighting drug smuggling into the Kingdom, starting a campaign in earnest ever since the beginning of 2022.

And as a result Jordan border patrol forces, Sunday, stopped an attempt to smuggle large amounts of drugs through the Jordan-Syria border but the smugglers were fought with the latest find being 181 palm-sized sheets of hashish and 179,000 narcotic pills.

The smugglers were pushed back and were not allowed to cross the border into Jordan. A military source said Jordan armed forces in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) in Amman are working to stop drugs smuggling into the country,

Rapid response patrols applied the rules of engagement, injuring a number of smugglers and forcing the others to retreat, the source told the Jordan Times.

Meanwhile a drug-related story is developing in Kuwait were the government there is busily fighting the narcotics problem. Governor of Al-Ahmadi Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah spoke about the need for launching preemptive awareness campaigns are necessary for the overall state efforts to tackle the evils of narcotics.

He was speaking, Sunday at the opening of an awareness exhibition against drugs in the Ahmadi educational district, affirming that the event comes in line with the Kuwaiti government’s efforts to battle drug addiction and narcotics.