First Christian Mass held in Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - The first Christian mass has just been celebrated in the history of Saudi Arabia.

The mass was held for Christian Copts living in the Kingdom on 6-7 January and made under the direction of the Egyptian Coptic Church commissioned by Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark.

The mass was lead by Bishop Marcos. He toured different cities in the Kingdom such as Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province visiting Egyptians and Eritreans affiliated to the religion.

Church officials praised Saudi Arabia for allowing the mass to take place.