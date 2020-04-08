First Church Temple to be Constructed in Dubai

The first temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Middle East region will come up in Dubai. Church president Russell M. Nelson said there are plans to build eight new temples across the world. Argentina, Florida, Pennsylvania, Utah, Shanghai, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria are the other places.

"In all locations, church architects will work with local officials so that the temple will harmonise and be a beautiful addition to each community. The plan for a temple in Dubai comes in response to their gracious invitation, which we gratefully acknowledge," Nelson said.

The new temple will be built in District 2020 and include a meetinghouse where Church members will meet for weekly worship services.

"We are grateful to the UAE government officials who have welcomed us so warmly into their country," said Elder David A. Bednar, who oversees the work in the region. "Only the Spirit of the Lord could have brought about such a mighty miracle. The presence of a temple in Dubai will be a great blessing in the lives of our Church members."



The UAE Embassy in the US welcomed the decision and congratulated Nelson and the Church.

"The temple will be the first in the Middle East, and will serve thousands in the region. The UAE welcomes this very important milestone. This new house of worship will join the diverse gathering of other religions in the UAE, where we welcome multi-national congregations and have built houses of worship throughout our country," the mission said.

"This includes the recently announced Abrahamic Family House, which will include a church, mosque and synagogue in Abu Dhabi to create mutual understanding among people of all faiths and belief systems."

This article has been adapted from its original source.