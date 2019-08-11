On First Day of Eid al-Adha Hajj Pilgrims Stone the Devil

At the dawn of the first day of Eid al-Adha – the third day of Hajj - hundreds of thousands of Hajj pilgrims walked together to Jamarat Al-Aqaba in Mina.

It is at this site the pilgrims throw seven pebbles at a wall in a ritual that symbolizes the stoning of the devil.

Security at the site are managing the flow of the more than 2 million pilgrims, to ensure that congestion is kept to a minimum.

It was in 2015 when hundreds of pilgrims died in a stampede at Mina – it was the deadliest incident to occur in the last 25 years of the pilgrimage.





Since then the authorities have taken measures to ensure the safe flow through Jamarat Al-Aqaba and onto the Jamarat Bridge where the ritual takes place.

There are three pillars at the site – only one was open on Sunday – the other two will be opened for the ceremony over the following two days.

