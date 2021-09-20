First-Edition Printed Copy of the US Constitution Goes Up For Auction

A rare, first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution will soon go to the highest bidder.

One of only 11 surviving copies of the American Constitution will go up for auction at Sotheby's in November and is expected to reach up to $15M. It is currently the only copy that still remains with a private owner.

“This is the final text. The debate on what the Constitution would say was over with this document.”

Rare 1st Edition Copy Of US Constitution Heading To Auction By Sotheby's https://t.co/ihRkL0ss4P — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) September 19, 2021

The announcement was made on Constitution Day, the 234th anniversary of the document’s signing by the Founding Fathers.

The copy is on offer from the collection of Dorothy Tapper Goldman, whose late husband Howard bought it in 1988 for just $165,000. The other 10 still in existence are all held by institutions.

The document is part of a larger sale of historic American documents from Goldman's collection, which features an early copy of the Articles of the Confederation, as well as an official printing of the Stamp Act.

Only $20M? That document becomes less valuable every day, thanks to Republicans...



Rare US constitution copy tipped for $20 million sale at auction https://t.co/1mcKtn7oLQ — WTH is happening? (@DebraWTH) September 18, 2021

The Constitution was written in 1787 and ratified the next year. The original is on display at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C. along with the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.

https://t.co/5S5VM9Vv8E

It probably won't fetch more than the paper it's printed on since the Republicans are working very hard to nullify it. — A lot of people are saying... (@goprodious2) September 18, 2021

Drafted during secret meetings in Philadelphia, the US Constitution laid the foundation for American democracy and guarantees citizens' basic rights.