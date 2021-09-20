  1. Home
First-Edition Printed Copy of the US Constitution Goes Up For Auction

Ewelina Lepionko

Published September 20th, 2021 - 10:08 GMT
Rare copy of US Constitution (Twitter)
A rare, first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution will soon go to the highest bidder.

One of only 11 surviving copies of the American Constitution will go up for auction at Sotheby's in November and is expected to reach up to $15M. It is currently the only copy that still remains with a private owner. 

“This is the final text. The debate on what the Constitution would say was over with this document.” 

The announcement was made on Constitution Day, the 234th anniversary of the document’s signing by the Founding Fathers.

The copy is on offer from the collection of Dorothy Tapper Goldman, whose late husband Howard bought it in 1988 for just $165,000. The other 10 still in existence are all held by institutions.

The document is part of a larger sale of historic American documents from Goldman's collection, which features an early copy of the Articles of the Confederation, as well as an official printing of the Stamp Act.

The Constitution was written in 1787 and ratified the next year. The original is on display at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C. along with the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights. 

Drafted during secret meetings in Philadelphia, the US Constitution laid the foundation for American democracy and guarantees citizens' basic rights.


