  3. The First Muslim National Poet of Wales Has a Little Secret!

Published July 9th, 2022 - 05:06 GMT
Hanan Issa
Hanan Issa (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Wales has appointed the first Muslim national poet in an incredibly huge step towards cultural and religious dialogue. 

She writes:

The name of Hanan Issa is trending all over the social media. She is a Welsh-Iraqi. She is fluent in Arabic, English and Welsh and maneuvers in all three languages. 

She got the title as the "National Poet of Wales" after extensive selection and will represent Wales for the next three years as an accomplished writer publisher. 

One writes:

Another sees it as a great contribution to building a multi-cultural society:

But not so fast. Another points out:

This is not to forget that Issa is an accomplished film-maker and an artist who happens to wear the hijab.

