The First Muslim National Poet of Wales Has a Little Secret!

ALBAWABA - Wales has appointed the first Muslim national poet in an incredibly huge step towards cultural and religious dialogue.





I’m the National Poet of Wales! @LitWales



Poetry is such a huge part of Welsh culture and I’m excited to succeeding the wonderful @iforapglyn .



Took the opportunity to dress up as Blodeuwedd @cardiff_castle pic.twitter.com/vO1BUWSdDD — Hanan Issa (@hanan_issa_) July 6, 2022

The name of Hanan Issa is trending all over the social media. She is a Welsh-Iraqi. She is fluent in Arabic, English and Welsh and maneuvers in all three languages.

Delighted to share my debut short ‘The Golden Apple’ made with @FfilmCymruWales and @BBCWales - a modern fairytale inspired by the many incredible young people leading the way on environmentalism and looking to the future 💚🍏✨ https://t.co/svLxUw52RG — Hanan Issa (@hanan_issa_) July 8, 2022

She got the title as the "National Poet of Wales" after extensive selection and will represent Wales for the next three years as an accomplished writer publisher.



I am so proud to live in Wales right now. This young woman's appointment is well-deserved; heaven knows it takes a great poet to make the cynghanedd form of poetry their own. #HananIssa #NationalPoetofWales 👏👏👏https://t.co/LJYISHDJnS — ⚫ Kaz Alexander #NHSLove 💙 (@WarphobblerKaz) July 7, 2022

Another sees it as a great contribution to building a multi-cultural society:

"I’ve always been comfortable being in a space where I don’t fully understand what other people are saying... it’s a really important step forward for us to start seeing ourselves as a multilingual, multicultural nation.”https://t.co/8wh9Elnw8W — John Williams (@JohnWil19545421) July 8, 2022

But not so fast. Another points out:

How many dickheads will yell about "political correctness gone mad" and the "woke brigade", being too thick to understand she's A. Welsh*, B. fluent in Welsh & C. an expert on ancient Welsh poetry?



(*South Welsh, unfortunately, but it's good enough.)https://t.co/llucOYj4dI — John Lloyd (@Cyclopunk) July 7, 2022

This is not to forget that Issa is an accomplished film-maker and an artist who happens to wear the hijab.