First Woman Admiral Gökçen Fırat earns NATO recognition

ALBAWABA - NATO's Media Center issued a statement acknowledging the promotion of Rear Admiral Gökçen Fırat, who holds the distinction of being the first female admiral in the Turkish Navy to reach this high rank.

Gökçen Fırat had been serving as the Deputy Commander responsible for Operations at the NATO Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) situated in the United Kingdom.

The statement shed light on Fırat's crucial role within the NATO structure. Highlighting the significance of her position, the statement remarked, "The critical nature of her position extends to the success of maritime operations and joint exercises on an alliance-wide scale, which includes the participation of four NATO permanent naval forces."

She further emphasized, "I firmly believe that the ranks of accomplished female admirals and generals, who serve our nation and military with unwavering dedication and loyalty, will continue to expand."

First female Admiral in #Türkıye🇹🇷 Navy!#Türkıye🇹🇷 has got a first female admiral in its long Navy history, Mrs. Gökçen Fırat. What a giant positive 'gender wave'. Congratulations!🇷🇸 We admire you Admiral Mrs. Gökçen and wish you all of success at your new duty. pic.twitter.com/ssXKlmV10s — Petar Mudri (@PMudri) August 18, 2023

Having graduated from the Naval Academy in 1998, Fırat's naval journey encompassed a span of 19 years during which she held various roles within the Turkish Navy. Notably, she served as the Submarine Weapons Officer and Submarine Defense Warfare Officer aboard the frigate TCG Yavuz.

Her influence extended to leadership as well. Between 2003 and 2005, she commanded TCG Training Boat-2, where she undertook the pivotal responsibility of preparing Naval Academy students for their forthcoming naval duties.

Her comprehensive career path included service at both the General Staff Headquarters and the Ministry of National Defense. Following her tenure at the NATO Joint Warfare Centre in Norway, she assumed her current assignment in the United Kingdom at NATO's Allied Maritime Command.