Flying Nathan Paulin Completes Tightrope Walk Above Paris

A French highline walker has crossed the River Seine in Paris in a breathtaking feat.

A French daredevil Nathan Paulin wowed crowds in the center of Paris by walking 600 meters on a tightrope between the Eiffel Tower and Trocadero Square.

27-year-old Nathan Paulin walked a 600-meter slackline from the Eiffel Tower to the other side of the Seine river in Paris https://t.co/KByvEtzMGq pic.twitter.com/nBNSGniG2m — CNN (@CNN) September 26, 2021

Thousands of people watched him start the walk from the first floor of the tower, 70 meters above the ground. He then made his way - very carefully - to a theatre roof beside Trocadero Square.

Attached by a strap to a safety lanyard Nathan slowly progressed barefoot on a line stretched. He stopped for a few breaks, sitting or lying on the rope.

“It wasn’t easy walking 600 meters, concentrating, with everything around, the pressure … but it was still beautiful,” he said.

The 30-minute walk took four years of preparation and is the longest high-line crossing in a city.

Nathan Paulin is a French highliner. He was born in 1994 and lives in the village of Le Reposoir in Haute-Savoie.

🇫🇷🗼Would looking down from #EiffelTower give you vertigo?



Not for Nathan Paulin, the French #tightrope #walker who walked #barefoot between the #EiffelTower and the Chaillot Theatre last Saturday on a rope 70 metres above the ground⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lgV20w2MeG — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) September 20, 2021

Passionate about mountain sports since he was a child, Nathan started slacklining in 2011. He is one of the best in the world in this discipline since 2013.

Nathan holds about ten world records. Its longest crossing is a 1662m long highline 300m high in the Cirque de Navacelles on June 9, 2017. Today, he lives from his passion thanks to sponsors, shows, and by taking part in various events.