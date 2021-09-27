Flying Nathan Paulin Completes Tightrope Walk Above Paris

  1. Home
Ewelina Lepionko

Published September 27th, 2021 - 07:59 GMT
French slackliner Nathan Paulin walked across a rope suspended 70 meters above the ground from the Eiffel Tower.

A French highline walker has crossed the River Seine in Paris in a breathtaking feat.

A French daredevil Nathan Paulin wowed crowds in the center of Paris by walking 600 meters on a tightrope between the Eiffel Tower and Trocadero Square.

Thousands of people watched him start the walk from the first floor of the tower, 70 meters above the ground. He then made his way - very carefully - to a theatre roof beside Trocadero Square.

Attached by a strap to a safety lanyard Nathan slowly progressed barefoot on a line stretched. He stopped for a few breaks, sitting or lying on the rope.

“It wasn’t easy walking 600 meters, concentrating, with everything around, the pressure … but it was still beautiful,” he said.

The 30-minute walk took four years of preparation and is the longest high-line crossing in a city.

Nathan Paulin is a French highliner. He was born in 1994 and lives in the village of Le Reposoir in Haute-Savoie.

Passionate about mountain sports since he was a child, Nathan started slacklining in 2011. He is one of the best in the world in this discipline since 2013.

Nathan holds about ten world records. Its longest crossing is a 1662m long highline 300m high in the Cirque de Navacelles on June 9, 2017. Today, he lives from his passion thanks to sponsors, shows, and by taking part in various events.


