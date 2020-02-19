Foolish Brave-Hearts: Man Shoots TikTok Video From Moving Train, Loses Balance and Falls Off

In spite of the grave dangers involved, there are foolish brave-hearts who perform stunts on a moving train and end up having a tragic accident.

In a recent incident of a stunt gone wrong, a man was shooting a TikTok video of him hanging from a moving train when he loses balance and falls off on the tracks. The incident took place in India, although the exact location and train details are not known.

A video of the accident was tweeted by Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a bid to urge passengers to refrain from engaging in life-threatening stunts while on a moving train. In the 7-second clip, the man is seen hanging out of the train's compartment but loses balance and falls under the running train. Miraculously, he is saved by a whisker and is seen standing up a few seconds as passengers aboard the train watch in horror, reported Hindustan Times.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Goyal wrote: "Showing stunts in a moving train is a sign of cowardice, not bravery. Your life is priceless, do not put it in danger. Follow the rules, and enjoy the safe journey."

Just in an hour of being posted, the footage garnered over 8,000 views and ample shocked reactions from netizens. Several Twitter users demanded stricter rules and hefty fines for such passengers.

This article has been adapted from its original source.