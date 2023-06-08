In footage Canada wildfire smoke engulfs New York

ALBAWABA Smoke emanating from wildfires blazing hundreds of miles to the north in Canada blanketed the city, causing a haze that obscured New york city and the iconic skyline, making them barely visible even from close proximity.

New York City's air quality index peaked above 200 on Tuesday, June 6, a level of pollution that is "very unhealthy."

Photos showed an orange sky Wednesday morning as the sun came up, and people wearing masks to help prevent adverse health effects.

US authorities advised vulnerable groups to stay indoors, while some schools canceled outdoor activities and certain public areas in the most affected areas were closed.

It’s 2:04 PM in the middle of the day in Manhattan, New York #wildfires #smoke pic.twitter.com/7rrxqGswl1 — royalsoul (@RoyalSoul369) June 7, 2023

US authorities have included children, whose lungs are still developing, among the "sensitive" groups, along with the elderly and individuals with lung diseases.

This means that children in affected areas should avoid playing outdoors at the current time, and people in general should refrain from exercising outdoors and working in the yard.

Working from home can be a good option for those who have this choice.

As of about 9:20 p.m, more than 4,800 U.S. flights were delayed, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

The George Washington Bridge between New York and New Jersey pic.twitter.com/F3MlxmqTCi — BNO News (@BNONews) June 7, 2023

According to the Canadian authorities, wildfires have destroyed more than 2.7M hectares of land so far in 2023, which is eight times the average of the past thirty years.

There are currently 214 active fires, of which 93 are still uncontrolled.