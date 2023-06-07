How did Canada wildfires affect US Statue of Liberty?

ALBAWABA - Canada has been battling massive wildfires across the country, which are generating smoke that is affecting millions not only in Canada but also in the United States.

According to media outlets, the wildfires in Canada are turning New York State into an orange state, as an orange haze blanketing the city's skyline was captured.

Many people shared photos of New York City's landmark statue "The Statue of Liberty" being covered with orange smoke around it where it was barely seen due to the wildfire smoke from Canada that has travelled south toward the U.S.

An Aerial photo showing New York City all covered with haze and the skylines could be barely seen was also shared on Twitter as residents were told to stay inside. Public health officials in New York have further cautioned people not to exercise outside and to minimize their exposure to wildfire smoke as much as possible.

New York City now has the worst air quality of any city on Earth.



If exposed to the current air quality in NYC for 24 hours, it would be equivalent to smoking about 6 cigarettes. pic.twitter.com/EWeEnQH9ya — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) June 7, 2023

A Twitter user claimed that if any person was exposed to current air pollution in New York for 24 hours, it would be equivalent to smoking about 6 cigarettes.

About 414 fires were burning in Canada on Tuesday evening including 239 considered "out of control," the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre revealed. Over 6.7 million acres have already burned in 2023, federal officials mentioned last week.

Nevertheless, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tweeted on Monday: "A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota today due to very light winds."