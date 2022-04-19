Free For All! Women Can Now Perform Umrah in Saudi With no Condition

ALBAWABA - Women can now perform Umrah (minor Haj pilgrimage) to Makkah in Saudi Arabia without having a male guardian, or going without a group of women.

This has been clarified by the official spokesman of the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah Hisham ben Saeed.

المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الحج والعمرة #السعودية، هشام بن سعيد، أكد أنه كان "المحرم" في السابق شرطاً لإصدار تأشيرة العمرة للنساء من الفئات العمرية الأقل من 45 عاماً، ولكن الآن يُسمح لها بإصدار التأشيرة، وعدم إلزامها بالمحرم أو عصبة النساء.



ما رأيك بهذا القرار؟ pic.twitter.com/XFqz7rr2Sm — Zagros عربیة (@Zagrostv_arabic) April 17, 2022

He said the "mahram" (male guardian) was previously a condition for issuing visas to women wanting to go umrah but had to be above the age of 45. He added under the new regulations a visa maybe issued for a woman wanting to perform such a religious act with a male guardian or to go with a group of women.

This regulation has now been cancelled. The law begun to be eased as of last March 2022. Then, women were allowed to go on Umrah by themselves but they had to be over 45 years old as stated by Saudi Gazette.