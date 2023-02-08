  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. The Frenchmen who went to Mauritania to paint

The Frenchman who went to Mauritania to paint

Published February 8th, 2023 - 09:36 GMT
Painting frescoes
A man walks past a mural painted by French artist, Seb Toussaint in Nouakchott on January 01, 2023, as part of his street art project, "Share the World". The 35-year-old artist has just started a piece called the "Future" in the dusty district of Zaatar, on the outskirts of Nouakchott in Mauritania. He and his two traveling companions covered the side of a rickety shack in white, and cleared wide spaces of blue and baby pink. (Photo by Med LEMIN RAJEL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Seb Toussaint is a French-British artist who travels the world to help the poor in the best ways he knows how. His latest adventure has been to Mauritania's downtrodden district of Zaatar which is outside the capital, Nouakchott.

He likes to paint colorful murals of people's ramshackled existence and spruce up their humdrum lives. He calls what he does as street art for the world. In Mauritania, a country he travelled to with two travelling friends recently, he painted extensively including with white, blue and baby pink. 

Toussaint is a 35-year-old professional artist who works in Europe to make a living and tells AFP, he travels around the world twice every year visiting slums and/or refugee camps. 

The social media has long picked up his work and whereabouts travelling to many countries including Palestine and Iraq. 


© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...