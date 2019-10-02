Friends Ride a Motorised Couch to a McDonald's Drive-thru in Utah

Two friends stunned customers and staff at a McDonald's drive-thru after they arrived to buy food in a fan-powered sofa.

Collin Randle and family friend Arcenio spent months transforming the $60 couch into a vehicle that can reach speeds of up to 32mph.

In a hilarious video, they took the two-seater sofa to the roads of Salt Lake City, Utah, to buy some food.

Although it didn't take corners or speed bumps too smoothly the sofa was able to get the hungry duo to the fast food restaurant.





The friends built the couch after their brothers were paid $60 for flipping a house and decided to use it to purchase a sofa.

Using a Vitorazzi Voster 185cc two stroke motor, the sofa clocks speeds of up to 32mph.

Collin said: 'Every single person we passed stared as we drove by.

'Random people took pictures and a family member even sent us one his friend had posted on Instagram of us driving by on the street tagging us as the elusive swamp couch.

'All in all, we were out for 30 minutes.

'The idea was a spin-off idea from a couch with skis. It took a while for the idea to transform into a reality.

'We bought some metal bars, caster wheels, and a bike from a thrift store and then found the couch online for free.

'We then took the parts to our garage started cutting, welding, screwing, and bolting and finally got all the pieces put together around 11 pm.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.