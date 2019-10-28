Games Addict Takes a Leave From Work to Play 'Call of Duty'

Among a sea of enthusiasts around the world, awaiting the launch of 'Call of Duty', there was one employee who went a step ahead and asked his boss for leave to play the game.

According to reports in Republicworld.com, 'Call of Duty UK' tweeted on their official account a hilarious leave letter template coaxing game lovers to send it to their bosses asking them to be off from work. The much-awaited 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' was released on October 25, and the leave letter was posted on Twitter just a day before.





The letter template urged bosses to let employees be "relieved of all current duties" from midnight, when the game came out. And, one brave netizen actually filled his name, Chris Carter, in the black space of the leave letter, and sent it to his boss. He also posted on internet, a photo of the letter with his name.

The response from his boss was even more hilarious, as according to an international media, the man got a reply saying: If anyone is having tomorrow off, it's me'. The man later revealed that he his friends with his boss, who is also a gamer, for about 15 years and they both play 'Call of Duty' together.

The man, who works as a refrigeration engineer, told an international media outlet that although he and his boss did not take any leave, they tried to finish their work early.

