  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Gaza horses flaunt their beauty in equestrian show

Gaza horses flaunt their beauty in equestrian show

Published November 13th, 2022 - 01:54 GMT
Gaza horses

ALBAWABA - The beauty of horses in Gaza astound. The horse show, held last Friday was watched by many with everyone pleased. 

About 15 purebred Arabian horses sauntered across with their trainers in front of the watchers in full gear. This was the Al Yaser Arabian Horse Beauty festival held in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, Friday afternoon on 11 November 2022.

Websites like the Palestine Chronicle went crazy in their coverage. Different colorful images were posted on the social media showing the beauty of the groomed horses. It was a jovial affair to be remembered.

These Arabian horses are well-known all over the world as the la creme de la creme of horses. And then there is a video:

 

It was a cool affair and an afternoon of delight away from politics and the scorching siege which Gaza has been under imposed by Israel since 2007.

One blogger had this to say:

But there is plenty more images showing the fun everyone is having with plenty of hashtags that show everyone is interested in the display. 

Tags:GazaKhan YounisHorses

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...