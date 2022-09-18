  1. Home
Germany Reopens Oktoberfest After Two Years Absence

Published September 18th, 2022 - 06:36 GMT
The world renowned Beer festival is to take place from September 17 to October 3, 2022 without access restrictions, after the past two years' editions had been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) RELATED CONTENT
Germany's famed Oktoberfest reopened Saturday after being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest traditional festival that draws millions of tourists from all around the world to Munich was last held in 2019 with 6.3 million visitors.

The festival, kicked off by Munich Mayor Didier Reiter, will run until Oct. 3 without virus restrictions.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:OktoberfestTouristsGermanyCovid-19coronavirus

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

