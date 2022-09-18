Germany Reopens Oktoberfest After Two Years Absence

Germany's famed Oktoberfest reopened Saturday after being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest traditional festival that draws millions of tourists from all around the world to Munich was last held in 2019 with 6.3 million visitors.

The festival, kicked off by Munich Mayor Didier Reiter, will run until Oct. 3 without virus restrictions.

