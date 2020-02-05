Get Back at Your Ex, Name Him a Cockroach or Rat on Valentine's Day!

A Texas zoo is allowing jilted Valentine's Day revelers to name a cockroach or a rat after their ex -- and then see it fed to a larger animal.

The San Antonio Zoo's "Cry Me A Cockroach" event allows visitors to the zoo website to pay $5 to name a cockroach after their ex, or $25 for a rat.

The roaches will be fed to various animals, while the rats will be fed to snakes.

The feeding will be live streamed online so purchasers can witness the demise of their named animals.

