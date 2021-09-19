Giant Floating ‘Violin of Noah‘ Makes Its Voyage in Venice

Venice may be known for its canals, and now it has a giant floating fiddle.

A very unexpected watercraft set sail in Venice recently. A massive, 12 meters long violin floating on the Grand Canal surrounded by gondolas to the accompaniment of classical music Vivaldi makes its journey.

Created by designer and sculptor Livio De Marchi, the larger-than-life craft pays homage to the victims of COVID-19.

Entitled ‘Violin of Noah‘, the craft is not the first unorthodox watercraft by Di Marchi, who set off in a wooden Ferrari boat in the past.

Designed in four sections to enable easy assembly and transportation, the violin is also planned to literally travel the world.

‘As Noah put the animals on board the ark to save them, we will spread art through music on this violin’, says the sculptor.

Using six different qualities of wood, de Marchi has crafted remarkable details including the scroll at the top and the chin rest at the bottom. Impressively crafted down to the smallest piece, we can be confident in saying this is one-of-a-kind.

Noah’s violin was first conceptualized by de Marchi during the coronavirus lockdown in Italy last year. The giant artwork hopes to spread a message of rebirth from Venice to the world.

imagine a giant violin floating on the Grand Canal in Venice surrounded by gondolas to the accompaniment of classical music vivaldi#Saturday pic.twitter.com/jnajW0NGiV — @𝕬𝖐ı𝖓𝖈ı (@Sonerr_bozkurt) September 18, 2021

The artist, known as the Carpenter of Venice, has produced many floating sculptures.

Livio De Marchi was born in Venezia where still a child, he worked on the ornamental sculpture in the Venetian tradition. During his artistic evolution, he worked first in marble, then bronze, and eventually in wood. After opening his own studio, Livio De Marchi allowed his fantasy to run free, declaring his way of being, his interior world.