Girl With Master's Tattoos! The Polish Painter Crosses The Limits of Imagination

By Ewelina Lepionko

What appears to be a photograph isn't a photo at all. It's actually an incredible oil painting!

Agnieszka Nienartowicz, the Polish painter is winning the internet, galleries, and collectors' hearts with her pictures balancing on the border between art and reality.

Although the artist distances herself from photorealism, she cannot be denied the precision of a workshop tailored to their needs. The painter weaves motifs from the paintings of great masters as an attribute of the contemporary portrait.

My main interest is humans and that's what is around them. Attempting to penetrate their world, I try to catch the intimacy and self-mastery in simple situations, gestures, and glances.

Why Art?

She always had the need to speak. Painting turned out to be the best means of expression for her. Since she was a child, she has been observing everything around her very carefully. She is a perfectionist, so the way I paint flows naturally from her nature. By combining old and new, she strives to achieve the perfection of the the Old Masters, while continuing their skillful tradition into the 21st century.

Agnieszka Nienartowicz in the studio working on a new painting for the grand opening of Arcadia Contemporary's new space in Soho, NYC!



This exhibition opens virtually on February 20th at https://t.co/S6HuFrlGQS.



Contact info@arcadiacontemporary.com for inquiries. pic.twitter.com/YTcUCy5jmu — ARCADIA CONTEMPORARY (@Arcadiacontemp) February 11, 2021

I love the art of past centuries, the Old Masters, their great thoughts, and workshop skills. Often, I am just crushed by their genius.

Agnieszka is particularly focused on painting, but she is interested in drawing and linocut technique, too. These three mediums allow her for expressing herself in three different emotions.

Typically, one painting is one month of painting. Work on it begins a few months before the painting itself. The painting process itself is the most enjoyable.

My paintings are a result of my thoughts and reflections. I wonder how to translate a thought into an image. Then, I make drawings and invite a model to my studio to make a photo session. After this, I make projects - at this stage everything changes, and very often it turns out, that my final project is completely different from the primary one. And I start painting.

Agnieszka Nienartowicz was born in 1991 in Jelenia Góra, a small town in Lower Silesia, Poland. She studied painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Gdańsk, where in 2016 she received a Master of Fine Arts. In the years 2011-2013 she studied painting at the Academy of Fine Arts in Wrocław. Nienartowicz actively participates in exhibitions in Europe and the United States. She lives and works in Cracow, Poland.

