  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Girl shot in head after playing hide-and-seek

Girl shot in head after playing hide-and-seek

Published May 11th, 2023 - 06:45 GMT
Girl shot in head by neighbour after playing hide-and-seek
Shutterstock
Highlights
 Girl was shot in the back of the head by a neighbor

ALBAWABA A teenager girl, 14,  was shot in the back of the head by a neighbour after playing hide-and-seek on his property on Sunday, according to Louisiana authorities.
 

Also Read9 killed, 7 wounded in Texas mall shooting9 killed, 7 wounded in Texas mall shooting

Detectives say that the children were playing hide and seek outside the home of David Doyle, who told detectives that he saw shadows outside his home and then grabbed his gun. 

Doyle told detectives he got his gun when he saw shadows outside his home and shot at people he saw running away, unknowingly hitting the girl.

She was taken to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries”. 

Doyle remained in custody on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Tags:GirlHide and seekneighbourLouisianaUSDavid Doyle

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...