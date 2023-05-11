Girl shot in head after playing hide-and-seek

ALBAWABA A teenager girl, 14, was shot in the back of the head by a neighbour after playing hide-and-seek on his property on Sunday, according to Louisiana authorities.



A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding a 14-year-old girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, officials say. https://t.co/MUVNfm973w — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 10, 2023

Detectives say that the children were playing hide and seek outside the home of David Doyle, who told detectives that he saw shadows outside his home and then grabbed his gun.

Doyle told detectives he got his gun when he saw shadows outside his home and shot at people he saw running away, unknowingly hitting the girl.

She was taken to hospital with “non-life threatening injuries”.

Louisiana man arrested after opening fire at children who were playing hide and seek on his property, hitting a 14-year-old girl in the head pic.twitter.com/Lc44sLspzu — BNO News (@BNONews) May 9, 2023

Doyle remained in custody on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.