9 killed, 7 wounded in Texas mall shooting

Published May 7th, 2023 - 06:31 GMT
At least nine people were killed in a shooting at an outlet mall.

ALBAWABA - Eight people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting at Allen outlet mall near Dallas, Texas in the United States.

The gunman was also killed in Saturday's incident, but it was not immediately clear if he shot himself, or was killed by police.

Initially, the gunman shot dead six people and wounded nine others, two of them later died, bringing the total number of deaths to eight, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said.

The shooting sparked panic among weekend shoppers at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex in Allen, 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Dallas.

Last week, a man fatally shot five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, after one of them asked him to stop firing his weapon while their baby was asleep.

