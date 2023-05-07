9 killed, 7 wounded in Texas mall shooting

ALBAWABA - Eight people were killed and seven others were wounded in a shooting at Allen outlet mall near Dallas, Texas in the United States.

The gunman was also killed in Saturday's incident, but it was not immediately clear if he shot himself, or was killed by police.

Fox 4 News helicopter in Allen,Texas shows the bloody aftermath of the mass shooting at the mall. Showing about 4 covered up bodies but blood is visible.



They're probably going to receive criticism for this. Imaging looking 4 your relative who was there & seeing their backpack. pic.twitter.com/c9y17cwkyo — Pelayo Secundus (@PelayoSecundus) May 6, 2023

Initially, the gunman shot dead six people and wounded nine others, two of them later died, bringing the total number of deaths to eight, Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said.

BREAKING: Dashcam video from the mall shooting in Allen, Texas showing a shooter getting out of his car in front of H&M and opening fire at the crowd. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rhm7HY33a5 — Danny C (@DannyC_DC1111) May 6, 2023

The shooting sparked panic among weekend shoppers at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex in Allen, 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Dallas.

Last week, a man fatally shot five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, after one of them asked him to stop firing his weapon while their baby was asleep.