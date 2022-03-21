  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Google Celebrates Mother’s Day in a Unique Doodle

Google Celebrates Mother’s Day in a Unique Doodle

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published March 21st, 2022 - 09:38 GMT
Mother’s Day 2022
Google's Doodle marks "Mother's Day". (Google)

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. This unique celebration is marked by people across, almost all countries and regions, especially people in the Middle East. It is marked annually on March 21st.

Also ReadGoogle Marks International Women's Day 2022Google Marks International Women's Day 2022

Google as usual loves to have its own way of celebrating such important events. For this year, Google's Doodle on Mother's Day 2022 honors maternal bonds a hand between mother and her kids.

According to Google, “Mother’s Day 2022” Doodle artwork is now on show in Jordan, Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Oman.

Yesterday, Google had the homepage Doodle in honor of the Nowruz festival (the Iranian New Year) which is marked in Syria, Iraq, Iran, and the Kurdish society across the world.

On March 8, Google has also created a special Doodle to mark International Women's Day, which was an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures. 

Tags:Mother’s DayMother’s Day 2022GoogleDoodle

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...