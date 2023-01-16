Google marks Egyptian actress’ 89th birthday

ALBAWBA - Google is commemorating the 89th birthday of Karima Mokhtar, a famous Egyptian actress at her time, in a new Doodle.

Born on Jan. 16, 1934 in Sahel Selim, Egypt, Mokhtar was nicknamed the "Mother of Egyptian Cinema."

Today’s Doodle celebrates the 89th birthday of Egyptian actress Karima Mokhtar. The “Mother of Egyptian Cinema” was known for depicting maternal characters with depth and humbleness. She was a prolific entertainer wh… pic.twitter.com/e1snf2ddtt — Goggle Doddle (@GoggleDoddle) January 15, 2023

She was an Egyptian stage, television and film actress whose career continued for over 50 years. The actress obtained a bachelor's degree in dramatic arts from Egypt's Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts.

Karima Mokhtar, who died in 2017, had dozens of works, but her first film was Thaman el-Horeya (The Price of Freedom).

A Twitter user shared a post thanking Google for celebrating the Egyptian actress' birthday. However, she complained that the graphic looks different and it doesn't seem to match the facial features of the actress.