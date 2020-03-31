Google Reveals Brand New App for Clothing Measurement

Our world has been shaken by the novel coronavirus that has forced us to change the routines of our lives in major ways to protect ourselves from the infection.

A senior developer specializing in machine intelligence at Google has recently unveiled an app that recognizes the body measurements, and eliminates the need for fittings at stores while shopping.

The TechXplore website reported that the app developed by Jason Mayes is able to recognize the body's dimensions and measurements once it receives a digital image of the user.

To launch the app, the user needs only to input height size and then stand in front of the webcam for a quick body scan. Then, the program receives the image and estimates basic measurements such as chest size, waist and inseam to finally provide the user with the required measurements to buy shirts, pants or dresses, the German News Agency reported.



"I feel that for people like me who are not massive fans of shopping for clothing and never know their sizes, it can help speed things up. This system, if eventually widely adopted, would avoid the inevitable problems consumers have when offered sizes with only limited options such as small, medium or large, or when dealing with brands whose size ratings differ from other brands," Mayes said.

He suggested it can provide a "super-easy" means to select correct clothing sizes without having to touch the clothes themselves, especially given that nobody wants to touch anything these days to avoid the coronavirus infection.

