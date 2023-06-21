GPS is old-style! here's the new replacement

ALBAWABA - Recognizing the limitations of GPS in providing accurate positioning information indoors and underground, a team of engineers in Japan has achieved a significant breakthrough by devising an alternative technology that leverages cosmic rays to supplant GPS.

Meet the New Contender: MuWNS

GPS utilizes a network of 24 satellites to determine precise locations by receiving signals from at least four satellites. While it serves most everyday needs, GPS signals can be reflected and interfered with when obstructed by obstacles like rocks, water, and buildings.



MuWNS is a cutting-edge technology developed by Tokyo University researchers, harnessing the power of muon particles created by cosmic rays. These particles distribute uniformly and travel at a consistent velocity, making MuWNS successful in applications such as examining solid structures and enabling precise time synchronization in underwater and underground environments.

Overcoming Barriers

MuWNS functions as reference stations, outperforming GPS in multi-story buildings. Extensive testing showcases its accurate detection of muon particle paths through solid materials.

shutterstock

Impressive Accuracy and Future Prospects

MuWNS exhibits remarkable accuracy, ranging from 2 to 25 meters (6.6 to 82 feet), depending on variables like movement speed and depth. With a range of up to 100 meters (328 feet), it competes well with single-point GPS in urban areas. However, practical implementation faces challenges due to latency issues. Researchers emphasize the goal of achieving one-meter accuracy through atomic clocks, although their current cost limits widespread adoption. Nonetheless, ongoing efforts aim to refine and optimize the MuWNS system for future prospects.

MuWNS represents a groundbreaking advancement in positioning technology that shows promise in surpassing GPS. It aims to overcome limitations, especially indoors and underground. The successful initial tests highlight its immense potential. With ongoing research and system refinement, we anticipate exciting advancements and widespread adoption of MuWNS in the future.