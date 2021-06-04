Driver Gets Stuck on Golf Course While Following GPS

Police in Massachusetts said a man who drove his SUV onto a golf course and became stuck on the sixth hole told officers he had been led astray by his GPS app.

The Newton Police Department said officers were called to the sixth hole of the Brae Burn County Club golf course about 5 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an SUV stuck in the grass.

The driver told police he had dropped some friends off at 2 a.m. and was following his Waze GPS, which led him onto the golf course. The man told police the darkness caused him to take a turn too wide and become stuck.

Police said the man did not appear to be intoxicated and is not facing any charges. The SUV was removed from its lodging and the golf course was determined to be undamaged.

"I think the moral of the story is, if you're using one of these GPS apps, just keep your eyes on the road, your eyes won't lie to you," Newton Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker told WBZ-TV. "I think if you saw that you were headed down some sort of road and it looked like it wasn't going to go anywhere, that you would stop and turn around."