Grandfather arrested in Leen Talib sexual assault case

ALBAWABA - Leen Talib, 6, who died after being sexually assaulted in Lebanon. The case of the toddler has stirred wide anger not only in Lebanon but in the Middle East shedding the light over rising sexual assults even against kids.

In a new investigation, the grandfather of victim Leen Talib was arrested by the police southern Lebanon, days after the victim's mother was jailed in Hbeish Police Station.

According to social media users, the mother has allegedly confessed that Leen Talib's grandfather was the one who sexually assaulted her mutiple times leading her to bleed and death. Furthermore, people reportedly said that Leen's mother tried to cover up the crime.

After Leen Talib's death, doctors who examined her body confirmed that the 6-year-old girl had experienced bleeding resulting from a sexual assault prior to her passing.

#لين_طالب ملاك خلق بين شياطين

الله بحبها أخذها لعنده حتى ما تضل تتعذب مع هالوحوش

لازم قضيتها ما تنطفي لحتى ينعرف الوحش وكل حدا ساعده و سكت عنه

اقل عقوبة الاعدام والا القضاء بكون مشارك بهالجريمة …



شو صار بقضية #لين_طالب ؟ July 18, 2023

Lebanese media reported that Leen's mother took her young daughter to Al-Minya Governmental Hospital on June 28 after an increase in her body temperature.

Despite the doctor's recommendation for little Leen to stay at the hospital, her mother insisted on leaving and taking her back home.

After Leen Talib's death due to repeated sexual assaults, activists on social media has called the Lebanese authorites to find the abuser and implement worst punishment against them. Some also called to give the assaulter death sentence to prevent any upcoming similar actions by others.

Probes revealed that Leen's mother and father are divorced and that the victim went to live with her mother days before she died.