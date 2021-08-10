Greta Thunberg Calls for a Fashion to Protect the Climate

When we think of our personal impact on the climate we often turn to the energy we use and the way we travel.

What about the underwear billowing on the clothesline?

The fashion industry, according to the United Nations, is the second biggest polluter behind the oil industry. The industry belches out 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year, more emissions than the shipping and aviation industries combined!

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is the new cover of the first issue of Vogue Scandinavia. Greta says she's unhappy with the fashion industry over its "huge" contribution to climate change.

She took the opportunity to criticize the fast-moving fashion industry.

The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate-and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities who are being exploited around the world in order for some to enjoy fast fashion that many treat as disposables.

She tweeted a picture of Vogue Scandinavia's front cover, which showed her wearing an oversized trench coat while petting a horse in a forest.

Many make it look as if the fashion industry is starting to take responsibility, spending fantasy amounts on campaigns portraying themselves as ”sustainable”, ”ethical”, ”green”, ”climate neutral” or ”fair”. But let’s be clear: This is almost never anything but pure greenwash.

"If you are buying fast fashion then you are contributing to that industry and encouraging them to expand and encouraging them to continue their harmful process," said teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, cover star of Vogue Scandinavia's first issue.

In the interview with the famous fashion magazine Vogue, she called out fast fashion for its impact on climate change, saying brands should take more responsibility.

She had more strong words for the industry on Instagram.

Vogue Scandinavia accepted the scolding, claiming they shared Thunberg's values on sustainable living and environmental protection.

“And we hope that the inspirational people that feature in the pages of Vogue Scandinavia and the values we share with you will help our readers take a larger step towards creating a lifestyle that has a smaller impact on the planet we all call home.”

How much did you pay for the clothes in your closet? If you have the receipts, you can calculate this. However, there is a cost behind each dress, pair of jeans, shirt, and sock that goes unnoticed by most people: the cost to the environment.

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish environmental activist who is known for challenging world leaders to take immediate action for climate change mitigation.