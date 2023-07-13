ALBAWABA In Italy, there is widespread anger following a judge's ruling that Groping is not sexual assault if it lasts less than 10 seconds.

The incident occurred at a Rome high school when a 17-year-old girl, accompanied by a friend, felt an unwanted touch on her underwear while ascending a staircase.

"The caretaker approached from behind without uttering a word. He slid his hands down my trousers and inside my underwear,” the girl revealed to the Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, she said.

Despite the Rome public prosecutor's request for a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence, the caretaker in question was acquitted of sexual assault charges this week.

The judges determined that the incident, which lasted for less than 10 seconds, "does not meet the criteria for constituting a crime."

This verdict has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the legal interpretation of such cases.

The girl expressed a deep sense of betrayal, feeling let down both by her school and the justice system, leaving her with a feeling of being doubly betrayed.