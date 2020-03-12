Gulf States Have Registered 675 Covid Cases

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus outbreak, 675 infected cases have been registered in GCC countries. According to reports, 67 of them have been recovered.



The Sultanate is the lowest country in the Gulf to register cases of corona infection with a total of 18 cases.



According to latest data, Qatar tops the list of infected patients with 262, followed by Bahrain with 195 cases.





Kuwait registered 80 cases infected by the virus (5 recovered), 74 cases in UAE and 45 cases in Saudi Arabia.

Globally the total number of people infected by Coronavirus are 126,513 cases, with 4,637 deaths registered and 68,317 people have been recovered.

This article has been adapted from its original source.