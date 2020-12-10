Hand-in-Hand With Riyadh: How is UNESCO Promoting Culture in Saudi Arabia?

The executive council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Tuesday backed a Saudi proposal for the continuation of a culture ministerial meeting to be held within the framework of the annual G20 Summit.

The culture ministers’ meeting aims to promote the role of culture in socioeconomic development and ensure continuity of cultural dialogue among the G20 countries in cooperation with UNESCO.

The draft resolution also included the Kingdom’s proposal to organize an intergovernmental conference that would include ministers of culture from the 193 member states of UNESCO.

The proposal was presented during a session of the organization’s executive council in Paris. Princess Haifa bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to UNESCO, said the proposal was widely welcomed by the member states and many countries lauded the proposal that will contribute to the revival of multilateralism through new cultural policies.

The first meeting of G20 culture ministers was recently organized by Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. It stressed the importance of culture and dialogue.

