Happiest 5k on Planet: Color Run Bursts Unto Riyadh Streets

The Color Run burst onto the streets of Riyadh on Saturday. Thousands of people from around the world gathered at the event to run the “Happiest 5k on the Planet” with their friends and families.

They ran, jogged and walked while having the added fun of throwing around colored powder.

“It was an extremely joyous adventure, like a dream,” said Sahar Salem, 20. She came to the run to have “unforgettable memories” with her friends.

There were six color zones: Blue, yellow, red, green, orange and pink. According to organizers, all of the powdered products are 100 percent natural and safe.

Participants get covered with the vibrant colors from head to toe whenever they enter a color zone.

The event, which took place at Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Al-Awwal Road, was a perfect opportunity to create fun memories and take astonishing Instagram photos.





It is a noncompetitive run presented by Sunsilk, where the are no winners and no official time. However, runners who completed the course received commemorative medals.

Two water stations were set on the 5 km course sponsored by Nova to keep participants hydrated. Plenty of food and drink options were also available for sale.

After the event was over, participants enjoyed The Finish Festival, a fun post-run party with loud music, dancing and massive color throws.

Riyadh Alkhudhayr, 26, said that he was impressed with the organization and the concept behind the event: “It was a beautiful experience. Considering it was the first time it was organized in Riyadh, it is a great achievement,” he said.

The Color Run is a part of the General Entertainment Authority’s (GEA) efforts to attract top entertainment to Saudi Arabia and enrich the lifestyle of residents.

Ricky Camacho, 36, an expat from the Philippines, said: “I came alone, and I did not have any idea about the event, but I was surprised that there was no gender segregation.

“I enjoyed it, it was a lot of fun, I love loud music and dancing.”

The run first took place in Alkhobar in March, which attracted more than 10,000 people. Its next destination is Jeddah in November.

The largest running series in the world, the Color Run has been experienced by over 7 million runners worldwide in more than 40 countries.

This untimed run coincides with Riyadh Season — one of 12 festivals organized by the GEA, taking place from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15.

“It is such an exciting time for the Kingdom, as we not only open our doors to an increasing array of world-class entertainment options, but also witness the enthusiasm with which it is embraced by our residents,” said Ahmed Al-Mehmadi, executive director of communications at the GEA.

“We are thrilled with the response to the first event in Alkhobar and now the resounding success of the largest Color Run in the Middle East with our Riyadh chapter. We very much look forward to the third edition in Jeddah,” he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.